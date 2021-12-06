Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.