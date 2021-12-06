Millennium Management LLC Purchases 29,908 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of OneWater Marine worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572 in the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

