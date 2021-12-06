Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,850 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.60 on Monday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

