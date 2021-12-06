Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 1.08% of M.D.C. worth $35,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $1,103,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NYSE:MDC opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

