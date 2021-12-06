Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $58,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,069,000 after buying an additional 227,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $118.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.