Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $69.85 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $193.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.67 and a 200-day moving average of $190.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.