Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Target were worth $26,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $247.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.89. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

