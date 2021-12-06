Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,257 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $48,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

NYSE BK opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

