Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,439 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AES were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 84.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,047,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 32.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 25.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

AES stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

