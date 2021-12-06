MIND Technology (MIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 257.37% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $1.60 on Monday. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,693.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

