Mint Club (MINT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $36.64 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.