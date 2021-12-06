Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $77,096.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $381.60 or 0.00757239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.56 or 0.08531971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.44 or 0.99991818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 55,869 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

