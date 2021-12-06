Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits Market Cap of $10.60 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars.

