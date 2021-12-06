Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Makes New $417,000 Investment in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $35.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.37. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

