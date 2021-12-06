Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.43. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

