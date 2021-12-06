MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $1,463,430.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $450.16 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $489.65.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

