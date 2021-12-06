Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $20.88 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

