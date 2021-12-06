Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.79% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CUT opened at $36.13 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

