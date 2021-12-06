Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 505.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $11.34 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

