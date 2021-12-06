Morgan Stanley Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $103.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. Comerica has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

