Morgan Stanley Raises People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $22.75

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

PBCT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 89.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,677,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 791,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

