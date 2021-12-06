Moss Coin (MOC) Market Capitalization Hits $86.77 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $86.77 million and $25.10 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moss Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

