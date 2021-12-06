National Bank Financial Trims TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TRSWF stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.