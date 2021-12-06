National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$108.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NTIOF opened at $74.73 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.