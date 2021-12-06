NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.24 Million

Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $257.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.36 million and the highest is $258.12 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $367.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $572,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 2,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,875. The firm has a market cap of $864.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

