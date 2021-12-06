NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE NTST opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $850.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.