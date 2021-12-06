New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $154.02 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

