New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $756,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

