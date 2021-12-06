New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $867,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

