New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.00.

MKTX opened at $349.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.35. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

