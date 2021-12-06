New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $72.96 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

