New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

