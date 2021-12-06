New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

