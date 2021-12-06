New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

