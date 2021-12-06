Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NMRK opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newmark Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 116,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 344.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 68.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

