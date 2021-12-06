Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

