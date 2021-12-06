NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.64

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,626 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

