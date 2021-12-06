NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,047.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.33 or 0.00942622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00315938 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002869 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

