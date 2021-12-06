NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 561 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 in the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

