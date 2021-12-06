NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,164,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

HSRT stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.