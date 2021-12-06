NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $161,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

UAL stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

