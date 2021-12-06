NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $168,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,121,000 after buying an additional 313,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $36.09 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.