NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $81.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

