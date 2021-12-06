NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 584 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 192.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

XLNX stock opened at $217.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.