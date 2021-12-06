NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,202,000 after buying an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,339,000 after buying an additional 59,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.