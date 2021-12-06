NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFYEF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NFYEF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.80. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

