NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFYEF stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.6628 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.