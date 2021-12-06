NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFI. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.60.

Shares of NFI opened at C$20.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.47. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$20.02 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

