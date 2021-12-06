NFTify (N1) Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $226,739.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.69 or 0.08314340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,710.02 or 1.00054924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00076347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

