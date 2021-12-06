Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) vs. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Critical Contrast

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nielsen and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36% B. Riley Financial 31.96% 80.02% 14.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nielsen and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 5 2 0 2.29 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nielsen currently has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.48%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and B. Riley Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.13 -$6.00 million $2.18 9.06 B. Riley Financial $902.72 million 2.36 $205.15 million $19.63 3.94

B. Riley Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Nielsen pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Nielsen on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is held

